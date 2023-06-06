scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki appoints AdGlobal360 to run PAN India hyperlocal marketing

Maruti Suzuki launched the hyperlocal marketing strategy in 2018 and since then AGL has been handling dealer marketing for north, east and central India

Written by BrandWagon Online
MSIL invited and evaluated top agencies of India in the pitch
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has appointed AdGlobal360 (AGL), a MarTech company and member of Hakuhodo International, to run its PAN-India hyperlocal marketing. As per the company, Maruti Suzuki launched the hyperlocal marketing strategy in 2018 and since then AGL has been handling dealer marketing for north, east and central India.

Speaking on the partnership, Shashank Srivastava, executive director, Maruti Suzuki, said,“The contribution of hyperlocal marketing to our business is significant and digital leads from this program account for nearly 30% of our car sales. AdGlobal360’s are specialists in this and we are looking at a partnership that will collectively help us grow manifold.”

Additionally, MSIL invited and evaluated top agencies of India in the pitch.

Moreover, this hyperlocal marketing strategy has proved to be extremely effective in helping the OEM strengthen its digital presence, capturing the high purchase intent ‘near me’ searches, streamlining dealer lead management as well as customer journeys, and more.

“This is more than a win for us, since we were already managing half of hyperlocal marketing for MSIL. This is a validation of our expertise and the value we bring to our partners, MSIL and the dealers,” Rakesh Yadav, CEO, AdGlobal360, said.

