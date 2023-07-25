Marthesh Nagendra promoted to sales director, NETGEAR India, MENA and SAARC

NETGEAR announces the promotion of Marthesh Nagendra to the position of sales director for India, MENA, and SAARC Region. The promotion comes as a recognition of Nagendra’s leadership and contributions to the company over the past years. Marthesh joined NETGEAR in 2006, embarking on a journey with the company.

“Throughout my journey with NETGEAR, I have witnessed the remarkable potential of our products and solutions, and I am committed to driving further growth and success in these dynamic regions. I look forward to working closely with our talented team and valued partners to continue delivering networking solutions that empower businesses and individuals,” Marthesh Nagendra, sales director, NETGEAR India, MENA and SAARC, said.

In his new role as the sales director, Marthesh Nagendra will drive the company’s success through a comprehensive range of strategies. Leveraging his experience and expertise, he will be responsible for leading the team in conducting market research and analysis to identify emerging trends and opportunities in the MENA region. By defining target audiences and buyer personas, Nagendra can ensure product positioning and tailored marketing approaches.

Among other key responsibilities in the new role, Nagendra will also endeavour in formulating competitive pricing strategies to maximise revenue without compromising customer value. Understanding the significance of exceptional customer support and service, he would ensure customer satisfaction is prioritised. Besides this, Nagendra will be monitoring and measuring the performance of the geography to achieve business outcomes.

