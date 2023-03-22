Mars Wrigley’s SNICKERS unveils two new campaigns

SNICKERS, Mars Wrigley brand has launched two new campaigns, introducing two new characters – Alexander and Einstein. The new brand films bring to life two relatable and popular characters to present a humorous take on the sudden onset of ‘Hunger Pangs’. The latest digital and TVC films capture the daily struggles of Gen Zs and millennials. These struggles further turn up in dramatic and exaggerated reactions, especially when hunger strikes.

Talking about the launch of the new SNICKERS films, Varun Kandhari, director of marketing, Mars Wrigley, India said, “The brand proposition of SNICKERS, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’, has become iconic and is loved by consumers across the world. The campaign has a simple message that while stress and hunger can get to the best of us, one can always grab a SNICKERS®. The films are also relatable for younger generations dealing with highly stressful situations such as exams and have an universal appeal.”

The film with Einstein opens with two friends deeply involved in pre-exam night preparation, showcasing how one of them transforms into the iconic character Einstein in a dramatic way. The character is hungry and stressed and starts believing that scores are inconsequential. To bring her back to her senses, her friend offers her a SNICKERS® and gets her to focus back on studying. The second film with Alexander, highlights the pre-exam anxiety and stress, showcasing how one of the friends is all set to wage a war. Seeing his friend transform into a character like Alexander, his friend offers him a SNICKERS® and rushes him to the examination hall.

On the campaign, Akashneel Dasgupta, chief creative officer, Network Advertising, said, “You are not you when you are hungry’ is such an enduring, versatile idea for SNICKERS®. It’s an idea that keeps giving campaign after campaign. We are happy to be a part of this one which makes small hunger relevant in the lives of young people and students.”

The films are available in nine languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telegu, Bengali, Oriya, Gujrati, and Marathi on both TV and digital platforms.

