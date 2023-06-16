Mars Wrigley’s GALAXY chocolates ropes in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Mars Wrigley’s GALAXY chocolates has signed bollywood actress Kiara Advani as the brand ambassador. The company made the announcement in collaboration with the actress via her official social media pages with a teaser video.

The announcement was followed by a TVC.

Talking about the association, Varun Kandhari, director marketing, Mars Wrigley India said, “Through our associations and portfolio, we have been continuously driving relevance for our GALAXY chocolates in the minds of the Indian consumer. With this new development, we intend to further strengthen affinity toward GALAXY chocolates as an iconic chocolate brand.”

In the ad film, Advani is seen in a playful hide-and-seek gesture between her and the moon as the latter casts a spotlight on the GALAXY chocolate and is fixated on it.

The TVC has been conceptualised by the brand’s creative agency, DDB Tribal.

“GALAXY Chocolates’ global platform of #ChoosePleasure is reincarnated with a Star and the Moon: Kiara Advani. The campaign was shot in the streets of Istanbul and features an original blues soundtrack. This is a film to be just watched, consumed, and enjoyed,” Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal added.

