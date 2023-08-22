Mars Wrigley collaborates with Jasprit Bumrah for BOOMER

Mars Wrigley, BOOMER is back with a campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah. Fondly referred to as ‘Boom Boom Bumrah’ for his bowling, team India’s pace spearhead is the perfect fit for BOOMER to captivate the hearts of its consumers.

The TVC builds on its ‘BOOM BOOM BOOMER’ jingle evolving its essence to ‘Har pal fun kar, Boom Boom Boomer!’. Keeping in line with the brand’s theme of creating little moments of fun, the digital film starring Jasprit Bumrah, gives a twist to a spooky encounter.

“With over 25 years in India, Mars Wrigley’s BOOMER is a legacy brand that has been holding a strong sense of nostalgia among millennials and Gen-X consumers for decades. Through this new collaboration with one of the finest cricketing talents of India, Jasprit Bumrah, the brand aims to inspire moments of happiness in the brand loyalists and, attract the Gen-Z audience by showcasing BOOMER as the preferred indulgent gum,” Varun Kandhari, director of marketing and customer marketing, Mars Wrigley India, said.

In the TVC, Bumrah, and his teammates leave after a practice session in a frightfully obscure setting. It brings out the eeriness with the sound aesthetics directed in a haunting way yet being a little fun on the side. Playing with catchphrases like ‘Har pal fun kar, Boom Boom Boomer!’, the TVC brings the best attributes of BOOMER and Bumrah together.

“This is an extraordinary story of Boom-Boom-Bumrah turning a scary moment into hilarity, starring in a supporting role a never-seen-before creature imagined by director Sukriti Tyagi in collaboration with the Mars and DDB teams. The campaign is building a world of ‘anytime fun,’ and BOOMER fans will interact with a lot of fresh and amusing content featuring India’s favourite seamer, Jasprit Bumrah,” Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal, said.

The films are available in eight languages including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu which will be available on TV. The film will also be available on digital platforms.

