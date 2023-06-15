MARS Petcare unveils two campaigns focusing on canine nutrition

MARS Petcare has unveiled two campaigns – #6WeeksChallenge and #PedigreeCleanBowlChallenge with influencer marketing platform flynt.social, to spread the message regarding canine nutrition. As per the company, it is important that pet owners make the right choices in terms of nutrition. The company aims to highlight the benefits of feeding their dogs Pedigree in place of home-cooked food to notice a visible transformation in their health.

Talking about the campaign, Madhur Khanna, marketing director, MARS Petcare India said, “hrough the #6WeeksChallenge and the #PedigreeCleanBowlChallenge, we aimed to convince pet owners that there’s a healthier, time-saving and cost-effective solution to your dog’s nutritional needs. With these campaigns, we wanted to generate maximum visibility for what Pedigree stands for while encouraging followers to sign up and stay in touch with their pet’s transformation through our digital platforms!”

Additionally, the campaign #6WeeksChallenge features Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree Chahal, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Palllikal. However, Alaya F, Shanaya Kapoor and Namrata Sheth have collaborated with Pedigree for campaign #PedigreeCleanBowlChallenge.

“We were very diligent about picking the right celebrities who are known for being animal lovers. With the IPL around the corner, we also felt it was a great time to leverage cricketers with pets to amplify our message. We were able to rope in Dhanashree and Dipika to give their respective videos a ‘family’ vibe,” Anshul Duggal, founder and CEO, flynt.social added.

