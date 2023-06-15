scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

MARS Petcare unveils two campaigns focusing on canine nutrition

The company has collaborated with influencer marketing platform flynt.social for the campaigns #6WeeksChallenge and #PedigreeCleanBowlChallenge

Written by BrandWagon Online
Campaign features Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree Chahal, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Palllikal, Alaya F, Shanaya Kapoor and Namrata Sheth
Campaign features Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree Chahal, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Palllikal, Alaya F, Shanaya Kapoor and Namrata Sheth

MARS Petcare has unveiled two campaigns – #6WeeksChallenge and #PedigreeCleanBowlChallenge with influencer marketing platform flynt.social, to spread the message regarding canine nutrition. As per the company, it is important that pet owners make the right choices in terms of nutrition. The company aims to highlight the benefits of feeding their dogs Pedigree in place of home-cooked food to notice a visible transformation in their health.

Talking about the campaign, Madhur Khanna, marketing director, MARS Petcare India said, “hrough the #6WeeksChallenge and the #PedigreeCleanBowlChallenge, we aimed to convince pet owners that there’s a healthier, time-saving and cost-effective solution to your dog’s nutritional needs. With these campaigns, we wanted to generate maximum visibility for what Pedigree stands for while encouraging followers to sign up and stay in touch with their pet’s transformation through our digital platforms!”

Additionally, the campaign #6WeeksChallenge features Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra and Dhanashree Chahal, Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Palllikal. However, Alaya F, Shanaya Kapoor and Namrata Sheth have collaborated with Pedigree for campaign #PedigreeCleanBowlChallenge.

Also Read
15 additional clusters pan-India clocked a surge in merchandise exports
Also Read

“We were very diligent about picking the right celebrities who are known for being animal lovers. With the IPL around the corner, we also felt it was a great time to leverage cricketers with pets to amplify our message. We were able to rope in Dhanashree and Dipika to give their respective videos a ‘family’ vibe,” Anshul Duggal, founder and CEO, flynt.social added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 10:49 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS