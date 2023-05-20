Marico’s Saffola Honey celebrates World Bee Day with #BEE-llionaire campaign

Marico Limited’s Saffola Honey, has launched the #BEE-llionaire campaign, which aims to educate consumers and raise awareness on the importance of pollinators and the crucial role that bees play in our lives.

Additionally, the company has organised a social media contest to engage participants and spread awareness about bee conservation, while standing a chance to win exciting prizes.

Commenting on the new digital campaign, Sanjay Mishra, COO-India & CEO – New Business– Marico Ltd, said, “The central idea of the #Bee-llionaire campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of bees and their role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Through this campaign, we want to encourage our consumers to do their little bit towards the environment. We believe that every little action counts, and together we can make a big difference.”

World Bee Day is observed annually on May 20, and serves as a global reminder that bees play in pollinating plants and ensuring the stability of our natural environment.

As per the company, it encourages consumers to do their little bit for the bees by planting bee-friendly water fountains in their gardens or balconies, avoiding the use of pesticides through this initiative.

The campaign is developed by WeCreate agency, and the contest went live on May 19, 2023 and will run till May 21, 2023.

