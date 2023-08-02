Mansion House unveils brand proposition A Warm Welcome

Mansion House, a flagship brand of Tilaknagar Industries, has announced the launch of its new brand proposition, titled ‘A Warm Welcome’ with a digital campaign. According to the company, the campaign aims to usher in a new revolution by fostering a strong sense of shared humanity.

The campaign has been unveiled through a 90 seconder DVC across all its digital platforms. This film features a sequence of thoughtful exchanges that encapsulate the essence of ‘A Warm Welcome,’ brought about by genuine acts of kindness, empathy and compassion.

Talking about the campaign, Ahmed Rahimtoola, chief marketing officer, Tilaknagar Industries, said, “We are elated to launch our new brand proposition ‘A Warm Welcome’, through a digital campaign. We strive to empower our consumers to craft lasting memories and cherish remarkable experiences through simple acts of kindness. It is a privilege for Mansion House to lead by example and share this warmth that binds us all as a nation.”

With the campaign, the company aims to challenge conventional stereotypes by offering a fresh perspective and advocating for an equal and diverse representation in society.

Additionally, the campaign is conceptualised by StoryBoats.

“The opportunity to craft the communication strategy of ‘A Warm Welcome’ has been an incredible journey for us as a storytelling company. Through our association with Mansion House, we are honoured to be able to define a strong and refreshing narrative for the entire category,” Antony Rajkumar, CEO and Founder of StoryBoats added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook