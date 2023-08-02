scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Mansion House unveils brand proposition A Warm Welcome

The brand has also launched a digital campaign that celebrates the power of human connections and inclusivity

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is conceptualised by StoryBoats
The campaign is conceptualised by StoryBoats

Mansion House, a flagship brand of Tilaknagar Industries, has announced the launch of its new brand proposition, titled ‘A Warm Welcome’ with a digital campaign. According to the company, the campaign aims to usher in a new revolution by fostering a strong sense of shared humanity.

The campaign has been unveiled through a 90 seconder DVC across all its digital platforms. This film features a sequence of thoughtful exchanges that encapsulate the essence of ‘A Warm Welcome,’ brought about by genuine acts of kindness, empathy and compassion.

Talking about the campaign, Ahmed Rahimtoola, chief marketing officer, Tilaknagar Industries, said, “We are elated to launch our new brand proposition ‘A Warm Welcome’, through a digital campaign. We strive to empower our consumers to craft lasting memories and cherish remarkable experiences through simple acts of kindness. It is a privilege for Mansion House to lead by example and share this warmth that binds us all as a nation.”

Also Read

With the campaign, the company aims to challenge conventional stereotypes by offering a fresh perspective and advocating for an equal and diverse representation in society.

Additionally, the campaign is conceptualised by StoryBoats.

Also Read

“The opportunity to craft the communication strategy of ‘A Warm Welcome’ has been an incredible journey for us as a storytelling company. Through our association with Mansion House, we are honoured to be able to define a strong and refreshing narrative for the entire category,” Antony Rajkumar, CEO and Founder of StoryBoats added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-08-2023 at 11:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS