Mankind Pharma’s Prega News unveils AI marketing campaign with actress Anushka Sharma

Mankind Pharma has unveiled its AI-powered marketing campaign featuring actress Anushka Sharma as the face of their pregnancy detection brand, Prega News. According to the company, the campaign aims to revolutionise the way the brand reaches its audience and reinforces Prega News’ reputation as a reliable choice for pregnancy testing.

The primary focus of this campaign is to target pharmacies and essential retail partners who contribute to boosting the visibility and sales of pregnancy detection kits among consumers. Leveraging the power of AI, Mankind Pharma endeavours to create a personalised connection with lakhs of pharma outlets across the country.

Talking about the campaign, Joy Chatterjee, associate vice president, sales and marketing, Mankind Consumer Healthcare Division said, “We are proud of the success of our AI campaign for Prega News. This initiative has not only strengthened our bond with our retail partners but has also enabled us to touch the lives of countless consumers across the nation. At Mankind Pharma, we remain committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive positive change in the healthcare industry and empower our customers with trusted solutions.”

The foundation of the campaign is the utilisation of an AI-driven digital avatar of Anushka Sharma, who exclusively endorses individual pharmacies. Through this personalised approach, Mankind Pharma ensures that each outlet receives a personalised advertisement via WhatsApp. This personalised touch fosters a bond between the brand, the pharmacy, and its customers, amplifying the reach of Prega News among its audience.

