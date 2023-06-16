Mankind Pharma rolls out marketing campaign with cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble

Mankind Pharma has launched a range of medicines aimed at providing drugs of the highest purity. As per the company, these medicines boast the same level of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) quality in the Drug Master File (DMF) of the API’s submitted to FDA.

To promote and generate awareness about this line of medicines, the pharmaceutical company has partnered with Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble and launched a 360-degree marketing campaign.

The collaboration between Mankind Pharma and cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble is a testament to the company’s astute vision in harnessing their status and widespread popularity to advocate for accessible medicines in India.

Talking about the new campaign, Rajeev Juneja – vice chairman and managing director, Mankind Pharma Limited, commented, “We are happy to announce our partnership with cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble for our new campaign. This collaboration aligns with our brand ethos, which revolves around the well-being of every Indian. We believe that high-quality healthcare should be accessible to all”

The 360-degree campaign will be amplified to print, broadcast, and digital media platforms.

According to the company, the campaign serves as a reminder of how we, as a nation, have been known for exporting the best of our products.

“I am truly honored to collaborate with Mankind Pharma, a brand synonymous with excellence in pharmaceuticals. Together, we aim to redefine the landscape of healthcare in our country by providing premium DMF quality medicines for all. Join us in serving life across the country,” cricketer Sourav Ganguly said.

Through this association, Mankind Pharma reaffirms its unwavering dedication to the health and well-being of every Indian, exemplifying their overarching vision of ensuring high-quality healthcare of DMF quality medicines, is easily accessible, throughout the nation.

