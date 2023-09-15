Mankind Agritech and ITC collaborate to elevate Indian agriculture

Mankind Agritech Pvt. Ltd, a Mankind Pharma Group company, has entered into a partnership with the Agri-Business Division of ITC Limited to empower the Indian farming community with technology-enabled high-quality sustainable agricultural solutions. As per the announcement, this partnership is aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity, support farmers’ livelihoods and help strengthen the nation’s agricultural sector.

Mankind Agritech will collaborate closely with ITC’s MAARS initiative, a “phygital” ecosystem combining physical and digital solutions to empower farmers. The collaboration between the two companies is dedicated to empowering farmers, focusing on improving productivity, reducing costs, and mitigating risks through access to Mankind’s technologies.

Speaking about this partnership, Partha Sengupta, president Mankind Agritech said, “We are very proud and delighted to announce this strategic partnership in agriculture with one of India’s major conglomerates – ITC Limited, which has been a pioneer in the field of farmer empowerment. By conducting on-ground collaborative team activities and showcasing product performance through demonstrations and consultation services, this initiative aims to bridge the gap between the Indian agrarian community and their advisory needs with regards to the latest sustainable agri-input solutions that also address environmental concerns.”

Additionally, the partnership fosters demand-responsive value-chains, promote climate-smart agriculture digitally empower farmers.

“The ITCMAARS ‘Phygital’ model encompasses physical engagement on the ground with FPOs as the pivot, whilst bringing the power of digital technologies to farmers in the form of a super app and offerings. It also enables delivery of high-quality products such as farm inputs to the farmers right at the village level through partnerships with leading Inputs companies. The platform is also building an ecosystem for new age AgTech startups to ‘Plug and Scale’. ITCMAARS aims to progressively cover as many as 4,000 FPOs, empowering 10 million Indian farmers by 2030,” Rajnikant Rai, divisional chief executive, Agri Business Division, ITC added.

