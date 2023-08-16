Manisha Sharma steps down as chief content officer, Viacom18

Manisha Sharma, chief content officer – Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18 has quit.

“After more than a decade of helping build COLORS as a powerhouse of Hindi General Entertainment, Manisha Sharma will be moving on from Viacom18 to pursue her individual goals. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” a Viacom18 spokesperson, said.

With more than two decades of experience in content creation, Sharma’s role as the content chief included helming and strategising content for all future expansions in the mass entertainment space across Viacom18.

Prior to this role as the programming head of COLORS, Sharma brought reality programming and contemporary dramas to the channel. Manisha has played a pivotal role in some of the properties including 24, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rising Star, Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Udaan, Chakravartin Samrat Ashoka, Karmphaldata Shani, Mahakaali, Naagin and many others.

Prior to joining COLORS, Sharma worked with Sony Entertainment Television as its non-fiction programming head and was responsible for its content strategy and conceptualisation. During her tenure, she launched shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Dus Ka Dum, Comedy Circus, Crime Patrol and fiction properties like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Kkusum.

She has also worked with brands like Channel V and UTV and has also been associated with Miditech’s drama series – Saara Aakash as the creative director.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook