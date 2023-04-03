ManipalCigna Health Insurance launches three new films with brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, has announced the launch of three new product feature based films starring its brand ambassador, Manoj Bajpayee. As per the company, these three films are built in continuation with the company’s brand purpose film “Health Ki Keemat – The value of Health” and its brand positioning “Expert Ki Suno Sahi Chuno”

The new films highlight some of the key features which are available with the comprehensive products of ManipalCigna such as cashless OPD, global cover, non-medical expenses and their quick and easy claim settlement.

Speaking on the new brand films, Sapna Desai, chief marketing officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, “Our new brand films starring our brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee showcases his obsession and passion for ManipalCigna’s fully-loaded health insurance products in a light-hearted and humorous way. In the films, we see no matter which product Manoj is trying to make an ad for, he ends up propagating ManipalCigna Health Insurance in it, in his witty and inimitable style. Through these films, we aim to break the monotony of traditional health insurance advertisements and create an insight-led films that are engaging, relatable, and memorable for the viewers. We are confident that Manoj’s charisma and never-seen-before comic timing will strike a chord with the audience and encourage them to take the first steps towards buying the right health insurance plan from an expert.”

Speaking on the new brand films, Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA India said, “In the sea of sameness and policies with fine print across health insurance products, it is difficult to figure out the right health insurance policy. These three new brand films depict that when you finally come across the experience of the right policy designed by experts like ManipalCigna you notice the difference and you just cannot get over it. Manoj Bajpayee in his inimitable manner lands the critical benefits that only an expert like ManipalCigna can offer in health insurance. Expert Ki Suno Sahi Chuno is an invitation to choose your health policy from the people who know best.”

Additionally, the company has rolled the brand films on all major digital platforms, news and regional television channels, and via 100+ macro and nano Influencers on Instagram from various genres like Fashion, Beauty, Comics, Parenting, Automobile, Food, Dance, and Finance. The films will also be leveraged on Cinema, OOH, Print, and across leading GEC television channels for maximum outreach across the country, the company added.

