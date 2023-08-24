Manipal Hospitals rolls out new ad campaign to encourage proactive healthy living

Manipal Hospitals has unveiled a new advertising campaign, aimed at inspiring individuals to prioritise their own well-being. As per the company, the campaign encourages audiences to adopt a proactive approach to their health, preventing the need for reactive critical care situations.

The central theme of the campaign revolves around the idea ‘Take Care Of Yourself’ which communicates the message that the best way to prevent reactive critical care is by taking care of our own health every single day.

Talking about the campaign, Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Health Enterprises said “In today’s fast paced world, we often neglect our well-being in the pursuit of success, losing our quality of health. Following this insight, we decided to launch a brand campaign ‘The best gift that we can give to our near and dear ones is the gift of our own good health.’ For this, I would like to applaud the efforts of Mullen Lintas and Director, Gauri Shinde, in bringing this idea to life.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Mullen Lintas and produced by Hope Production. Additionally, Gauri Shinde has directed the ad film.

The multi-film campaign highlights the potential consequences of neglecting one’s health, while also celebrating the positive outcomes that arise from being proactive.

Also Read Will this festive season backed by ICC Cricket World Cup be a damp squib as advertisers tighten their purse strings

“Healthcare communication has for a long time been about brands talking about themselves to consumers, almost in a one-way approach, about their expertise, facilities, infrastructure etc. We conceived a campaign which is all about encouraging people to take care of their health so they never need to be taken care of in a hospital,” Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook