Manforce condoms ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

Mankind Pharma has announced the association of actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. The company has also launched a campaign ‘Apne Partner Se Puchho’ with Aaryan.

According to the company, the upcoming campaign around consent will seek to re-emphasise the social responsibility in conversations around sexual health while spreading awareness to wider audiences.

Talking about the collaboration, Joy Chatterjee, AVP of sales and marketing, Mankind Consumer division said, “We are privileged to have Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. His messages resonate with the youth, who view him as an idol. Kartik’s ability to connect with and influence this demographic makes him a perfect fit to advocate for consent. At Manforce, we are acutely aware of the pressing need to elevate conversations around consent, and with Kartik’s support. Our upcoming campaign will continue our tradition of employing quirky and captivating marketing strategies that have previously disrupted the sensitive contraceptives category, further emphasising our commitment to promoting sexual health and consent awareness.”

Additionally, the partnership aims to foster a greater understanding of consent through engaging and informative campaigns.

“I am glad to associate with Manforce Condoms, a brand that shares my vision of promoting consent and safe sexual practices. It is crucial to create awareness and initiate conversations about the importance of consent in today’s society. I am excited to lend my voice to this cause and contribute towards a positive change. Together with Manforce Condoms, we aim to empower individuals to make informed choices and embrace safer sex practices for a healthier future,” Kartik Aryan added.

