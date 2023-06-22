Mamaearth rolls out integrated marketing campaign with actors Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan

Mamaearth, the beauty and personal care brand from the House of Honasa, has launched its latest integrated marketing campaign for its Onion Shampoo, featuring actress Sharmila Tagore and brand ambassador, Sara Ali Khan.

Bringing together the grandmother-daughter duo, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan, the campaign centers around a slice of life moment between the two, where a worried Khan goes to her badi amma, Sharmila Tagore, seeking solutions for her hair fall. Addressing her concern, Tagore says that when someone has strong roots, they don’t fear falling, connoting strong hair with strong roots. The film then moves to highlighting that India’s number one onion shampoo is known for strengthening hair and reducing hair fall.

Through the campaign, Mamaearth aims to represent the brand’s philosophy and product proposition centered around the goodness of the shampoo.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and CIO, Mamaearth, said “Onion has been the most sought-after home remedy to tackle hair fall and at Mamaearth, try to provide these home remedies in hassle-free, easy, ready-to-use formats. Since this was a traditional recipe in a modern format, Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan were the best pair to help communicate this message. We hope the consumers resonate with this message.”

“To reach out to young women who are suffering from of hair-fall, we decided to go to the root of the problem – quite literally! This led us to conceive a powerful and meaningful visual representation: the transformation of an onion’s core into a resilient hair follicle, enveloped by layers of protection. As far as the story is concerned, it revolves around a young girl seeking solace in her grandmother’s timeless wisdom. For there is an undeniable truth in the depths of experience gained over a lifetime – it seldom disappoints,” Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer, Havas Worldwide India, added.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, which recently came on board as the creative AOR for Mamaearth.

