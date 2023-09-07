Mamaearth partners with Apollo Pharmacy to retail its products

Mamaearth, the flagship brand from Honasa Consumer, has forged a strategic partnership with Apollo Pharmacy to retail its range of personal care and baby care products across 5000 Apollo Pharmacy stores.

According to the company, the partnership aims to further expand the brand’s presence and accessibility.

Talking about the partnership, Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer, said, “We are happy to join hands with Apollo Pharmacy, a name synonymous with trust and quality in the healthcare and wellness sector. This partnership is an extension of our endeavor to provide safe and natural products accessible to consumers across India. With Apollo Pharmacy’s extensive retail network, we can now reach even more consumers who prioritise clean and sustainable beauty and personal care products.”

Moreover, the partnership with Apollo Pharmacy represents a milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and make its products easily accessible to a wider audience.

“We saw demand for Mamaearth at our stores and since the launch, we have seen an increase in the uptake of the brand across all locations. We see potential in the partnership and are certain that the business will continue to grow,” Madhava Krishna, business head, Apollo Pharmacy, added.

