Mamaearth collaborates with Filtercopy to roll out #ShaadiWalaGlow campaign

Mamaearth and FilterCopy has recently launched a rap song debating the pros and cons of a shaadi for that #ShaadiWalaGlow. This latest initiative is an extension of the integrated marketing campaign for Ubtan Face Wash, highlighting the goodness of natural ingredients in the Ubtan Face Wash giving #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday, naturally.

The #ShaadiWalaGlow rap is a humorous take on the traditional perspective on reasons to marry. The rap song is led by a grandmother who shares quirky way to navigate the wedding chatter and get the #ShaadiWalaGlow without going through the tedious events of Haldi and Ubtan. The rap caters to the millennial and Gen Z audience who want the best of everything, and so why should a shaadi wala glow only come with shaadi while they may be busy chasing their dreams and passions.

Commenting on the campaign, Anuja Mishra, chief marketing officer, Honasa Consumer Limited (Mamaearth) said, “We are excited to partner with FilterCopy for our #Shaadiwaalaglow campaign and believe that FilterCopy’s unique perspective and creativity will help us reach a wider audience and connect with our customers in a meaningful way. The rap is specifically targeted towards the millennial and Gen Z audience, who are passionate about achieving their dreams and want the best of everything, including a radiant glow. Our campaign is all about empowering our customers to feel their best every day, and we believe that the Ubtan Face Wash is the perfect way to achieve that goal.

Shreya Agarwal, head of FilterCopy, said, “Reaching out to over 50 million millennials and Gen Z every week provides us with valuable insights that help us create branded content which truly resonates with our audiences. This song is a product of one such insight – many have their ideal wedding planned out in their heads, but don’t really want a ‘marriage’ yet – a perfect fit for Mamaearth’s #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday campaign. To make it more fun, we decided to turn around the trope of elders always pushing you to get married in a musical reel, our recently launched format. As we expected, a grandmother questioning whether you really want to get married or you’re just doing it for the “vibes” and “glow” is garnering a lot of love and engagement from the audience! It’s always exciting to work with collaborative brand partners who not only trust our content philosophy but are also open to experimentation. This is already our fifth collaboration this year!”

As per the company, the 30 second rap song will be used across Meta Platforms to connect with the relevant audience.

