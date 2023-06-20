Malabar Gold & Diamonds renews association with NTR Jr. as brand ambassador

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has signed Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. also known as NTR Jr. as its brand ambassador. NTR Jr. will be featured in the upcoming consumer campaigns of Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

“They are actively showcasing Indian designs, art and culture at the global stage. Their customer-centric promises and ESG initiatives have established their leadership in the industry. I see great synergy between the values I believe in and what the brand stands for,” actor NTR Jr. said.

Signing NTR Jr. is in line with the group’s aim to expand its customer base and build a stronger consumer-connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region as well as across India and around the world.

“We are excited to renew our time-tested association with NTR Jr. His outstanding filmography underlines his command over the crafts of acting. We had an amazing association in the past with NTR Jr. and the revival of the relation will help accelerate the acceptance of the brand globally in our ambition to be the number one global jewellery retailer. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, we would like to reaffirm our commitment to offering our valued customers excellence in transparency, jewellery variety and craftsmanship along with world-class jewellery shopping experience,” MP Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group said.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has a retail network in India, UK, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the US. The group has plans to foray into new markets such as Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in India.

