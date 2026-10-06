By Kaushik Moitra

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In the influencer-led digital era, a product recommendation can now arrive through a creator’s morning routine, a product review, a short video or even a seemingly casual conversation amongst followers. The closer advertising resembles ordinary content, the harder it is for consumers to recognise where influence ends and promotion begins.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), through its 2022 Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, provides a statutory consumer-protection framework governing misleading advertising and the responsibilities of endorsers, including those of celebrities and social media influencers. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) through its 2021 Guidelines for Influencer Advertising in Digital Media, require disclosure of a “material connection” between an advertiser and influencer. Both guidelines seek to prevent commercially connected promotions from being mistaken for editorial or personal content by requiring clear, understandable disclosures.

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The principle is simple: consumers should know what the dominant purpose behind the content is. The difficulty lies in making that transparency meaningful.

Disclosures must be prominent and easy to understand. One buried among hashtags or behind a click may exist technically, but it can easily lose its purpose in a fast-moving feed. In short-form content, viewers may scroll past within seconds, after the commercial message has already done its work.

In its 2025-26 annual report, ASCI said it processed 1,609 influencer-related advertisements, of which 97.3% required modification. Complaints and ASCI’s monitoring may trigger review; non-compliant advertisers or influencers may be asked to modify or remove content, and persistent cases of non-compliance may be escalated to the relevant regulator. The figures reveal an interesting paradox: India has a regulatory framework, yet compliance remains uneven.

The issue extends beyond influencers. Campaigns may involve a brand, an agency, a creator and a platform, each helping deliver the message to consumers. ASCI places obligations on advertisers and influencers, while CCPA reinforces that endorsements must not mislead consumers. The challenge is translating these duties into consistent practices across the entire campaign ecosystem.

For enforcement: brands can embed disclosure requirements in campaign agreements and review processes; agencies can make compliance part of campaign execution, creators can integrate disclosures into content; and platforms can make commercial relationships easier to identify.

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Influencer marketing works because audiences value authenticity and familiarity. Regulation should not seek to eliminate that relationship. It should ensure that commercial influence does not become invisible influence.

The question, therefore, is not whether influencer-led advertising is regulated, but whether the existing framework can keep pace with an advertising model in which the most effective ad may look least like one.

The author is partner, practice lead, Regulatory & IP-TMT.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.