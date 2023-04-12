makeOtoothsi rolls out #SmileKaChampion campaign with cricketer Harbhajan Singh

makeO toothsi, an orthodontics and lifestyle solutions brand has launched its latest brand campaign, #SmileKaChampion campaign with cricketer Harbhajan Singh aka Bhajjii.

Earlier this week, Bhajji posted a 40-second comical reel on his social media platforms, where he’s trying multiple activities that he’s got no expertise in, such as hula hooping, skipping and salsa dancing. Mid way, he gives in and starts doing bhangra – a quick reminder of how the audience loves his carefree nature.

Singh goes on to share his expert advise, “log sach kehte hai, expert ka kaam ussi ko saaje, ussi se toh bante hai woh champion” (It’s true what they say, leave it to the experts, that’s what makes them a champion), before putting on makeO toothsi’s clear aligners to share “Jaise yeh, aapke daanton ke gap aur tedhe-medhe daant fix karne ka expert hai. 100 se bhi jyaada orthodontists and dentists ki backing hai aur US FDA cleared bhi hai” (An expert in fixing the gaps in your misaligned teeth, makeO toothsi is backed by 100+ orthodontists & dentists and is US FDA-cleared).

Singh ends the reel with the campaign slogan, “makeO toothsi clear aligners, expert hai, toh smile ka champion hai” (makeO toothsi clear aligners, because they’re experts, they’re the champions of smile).

The instagram reel by Singh is a humorous addition to the brand’s commitment to the world of cricket. With cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors, makeO toothsi was also the ‘Great Smiles Partner’ for Gujarat Titans at IPL 2022, their collaboration with Ranveer Singh’s 83 and this year’s recurring IPL advertisements that have made the audience go “easy, peasy, toothsi”.

Shuchita Wadhwa, head of marketing and Founding Member, makeO toothsi shares, “Our focus has always been to incorporate fun and quirky ways of educating the consumers about the field of orthodontics and the lifestyle solutions that we provide. makeO toothsi’s #SmileKaChampion campaign combines cricket legends from past and present to showcase what makes each one a Champion. Our first reel highlights toothsi’s expertise in the field of clear aligners, just like Bhajji’s expertise on the cricket field. As India’s first and only consumer-facing clear aligner brand to receive the US FDA-510(K) clearance, we have created a robust ecosystem of medical professionals, experience centers and partner dental clinics that make us the premier provider of orthodontic treatment in the country.”

The company will also be collaborating with other cricketers for the ongoing campaign.

