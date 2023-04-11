scorecardresearch
MakeMyTrip launches new campaign with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for its Book With Zero Payment feature

As per the company, using the ‘Book With Zero Payment’, users do not need to pay at the time of booking but only when closer to the check-in date.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The 360-degree campaign includes TV (IPL, News, Music, and more), social media, and OOH deployment.
MakeMyTrip, India’s online travel company has introduced ‘Book With Zero Payment’ feature that allows a traveller to block a room in hotels or homestays without any upfront payment. As per the company, ‘Book With Zero Payment’ users do not need to pay at the time of booking but only when closer to the check-in date. The platform is indexing on convenience and flexibility to make the entire process tension free so that even first-time users feel comfortable transacting online.

The company has launched its latest campaign featuring brand ambassadors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt to build on the newly launched feature. The latest campaign comprises two brand films wherein Singh and Bhatt play a small-town couple in slice-of-life booking scenarios. In their inimitable way, they highlight the reluctance of a user from Bharat to book hotels online. Bhatt’s Bimla playfully spotlights the benefits of online bookings and the new feature to Singh’s rakes, making a convincing case for every traveller to make the most of online hotel bookings on MakeMyTrip.

The films have been conceptualised and scripted by Magic Circle. The 360-degree campaign includes TV (IPL, News, Music, and more), social media, and OOH deployment.

First published on: 11-04-2023 at 14:27 IST

