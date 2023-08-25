‘Major milestone’! IDFC First bags title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international and domestic home matches

In an announcement today, the BCCI revealed that the IDFC First Bank has emerged as the successful bidder for the title sponsorship rights of all the BCCI international and domestic home matches for the next three years.

As part of this association, the bank will be the Title Sponsor for all the matches for both men and women’s cricket teams, domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy, along with all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches, held in India.

The collaboration will see its opening with the 3-match ODI series against Australia which will commence next month.

Talking about the association, BCCI President Roger Binny said he was pleased to welcome the IDFC First Bank as the title sponsor. He highlighted the bank’s commitment and vision, which he said “resonate with cricket’s spirit”. “We look forward to a successful collaboration that benefits the game and its dedicated fans,” he added.

In his reaction to the announcement, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah likened the association with the beginning of a new chapter in Indian cricket. “Together, we are excited to co-create an unforgettable journey for fans, players, and all stakeholders involved. We have found a partner who shares our passion for excellence and innovation,” he said, adding that the BCCI and the bank are set to redefine the experiences.

Calling the partnership the coming together of two “strong” brands, IDFC FIRST Bank ED and COO Madhivanan Balakrishnan said it perfectly aligns with the bank’s ambition to connect with people across the country. “This partnership is an important milestone in IDFC FIRST Bank’s journey towards creating a world class bank,” he added.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and Treasurer Ashish Shelar also welcomed the decision. Shukla said the partnership will allow for the growth of both cricket and the banking industry. Shelar, on the other hand, called it a “significant milestone” for the BCCI. He added it will help “elevate the experience for cricket fans worldwide”.