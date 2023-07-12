Major League Cricket announces international broadcasters for 2023 season

Major League Cricket announced its inaugural season will be broadcast live across major cricketing nations, including Australia (FOX Cricket), the Caribbean (SportsMax), New Zealand (Sky NZ), Pakistan (A Sports), South Africa (SuperSport) and the United Kingdom (BT Sport). MLC has announced coverage from Willow TV in the United States and exclusive coverage in India on Viacom18’s sports network.

The broadcast partnerships will bring the T20 franchise competition, featuring many of the world’s top players competing in the United States for the first time, to cricket fans around the world. Six teams will compete in MLC’s inaugural season: The Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.

Players set to take part in MLC include Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, South African internationals Faf du Plessis and David Miller, West Indians Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Australians Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch, England’s Jason Roy and New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Also Read Park+ unveils its new brand identity

The cricket-specific venue in the Dallas-area, Grand Prairie Stadium, will play host to 12 matches in the American professional cricket championship, with seven matches also taking part at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook