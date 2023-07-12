scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Major League Cricket announces international broadcasters for 2023 season

Six teams will compete in MLC’s inaugural season: The Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom

Written by BrandWagon Online
Viacom18 has exclusive coverage rights in India for Major League Cr
Viacom18 has exclusive coverage rights in India for Major League Cr

Major League Cricket announced its inaugural season will be broadcast live across major cricketing nations, including Australia (FOX Cricket), the Caribbean (SportsMax), New Zealand (Sky NZ), Pakistan (A Sports), South Africa (SuperSport) and the United Kingdom (BT Sport). MLC has announced coverage from Willow TV in the United States and exclusive coverage in India on Viacom18’s sports network.

The broadcast partnerships will bring the T20 franchise competition, featuring many of the world’s top players competing in the United States for the first time, to cricket fans around the world. Six teams will compete in MLC’s inaugural season: The Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.

Players set to take part in MLC include Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, South African internationals Faf du Plessis and David Miller, West Indians Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Australians Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch, England’s Jason Roy and New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Also Read
Also Read

The cricket-specific venue in the Dallas-area, Grand Prairie Stadium, will play host to 12 matches in the American professional cricket championship, with seven matches also taking part at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Media

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-07-2023 at 18:26 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS