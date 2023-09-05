Mahindra to sponsor ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Disney Star

Mahindra announced the expansion of its cricketing association as the associate sponsor with Star Sports for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and ‘co-powered by’ sponsor on the digital platform, Disney+ Hotstar. In addition to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the collaboration ensures visibility for Mahindra’s automotive and tractor brands during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

With its presence during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Mahindra aims to foster a deeper connection with customers, fortifying the trust and bond they share with the brand. Additionally, Mahindra dealerships will host a series of engagement activities during the cricket season for customers.

“The sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers,” Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and CEO – auto and farm sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, said.

Also Read KRAFTON India announces Ranveer Singh as BGMI’s brand ambassador

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, coinciding with India’s festive spirit, presents an opportunity for Mahindra to connect with a vast audience. As India hosts the entire tournament, cricket enthusiasts are gearing up for 48 matches, notably the India vs Pakistan showdown on October 14. The matches, broadcast on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in various languages, offer Mahindra a platform to engage with potential customers. Hotstar’s initiative to provide free access to mobile users further amplifies the reach.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook