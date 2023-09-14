Magicrete launches campaign ‘Kyunki Naya Ghar Banta Hai Magicrete se’

Magicrete launches a digital ad campaign ‘Kyunki Naya Ghar Banta Hai Magicrete se’. The campaign, featuring four digital ad films, communicates the key benefits of AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) blocks including faster construction, high thermal insulation, moisture barrier and durability.

“In India, buying a house is considered a major milestone. People invest their hard-earned life savings to make a home of their dreams. However, it can become an expensive and regrettable decision if they end up building one with traditional methods that lack efficacy and durability. Understanding the emotions that one associates with building a house, we strive to deliver quality solutions to help create a durable and strong foundation for their home. Through these films, our idea is to raise awareness about the issues people face while building or living in a home. We aim to help them understand alternatives, such as AAC blocks, which not only offer solutions to these problems but are also sustainable,” Sourabh Bansal, MD, Magicrete, said.

The ad films highlight the features of AAC blocks that can help people build their homes better and faster by using innovative construction technologies. The films are a humorous take on mundane challenges that people go through during and after the construction of their new homes. The films showcase various characters interacting and debating whether the house constructed using bricks is new.

Talking about the concept, Rishav Rastogi, director, Cellar Door Productions, said “It was quite serendipitous to find a client like Magicrete, with whom our wavelength matched instantly. Both of our teams wanted to make something which hit the right nerve as building a home is a very emotional moment in one’s life. A moment of pride. But what if your new home is built the old way? Is it still new? And with ‘Naya Ghar Banta hai Magicrete se’, we have tapped into all this. With relatable and fun puns and wordplay, we wanted to convey that a truly new home in these new times is no longer supposed to be made with bricks but with AAC blocks.”

Curated by Cellar Door Productions, the campaign resonates with the company’s motto – ‘Enabling Green construction via modern construction technology’ and highlights the fact that Magicrete offers green building materials to ensure that nothing comes between you and a new house.

