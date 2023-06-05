MAGGI, has launched a new initiative “Blue + Yellow = Green” for World Environment Day. The initiative is aimed at educating consumers in the right way of disposing of an empty MAGGI packet, encouraging consumers to throw every plastic item, including the empty MAGGI pack in a blue bin so that it can be responsibly managed.

Commenting on the new initiative, Rajat Jain, head –food, Nestlé India said, “Tackling the issue of plastic waste requires a collective approach. As a brand that has enjoyed unparalleled consumer love for the past four decades in the country, we believe it is our duty to bring together people for a shared cause – to help dispose of plastic waste responsibly. With innovation being an intrinsic part of our DNA, we wanted to explore new ways to make our consumers aware of the issue and suggest possible solutions to it.”

MAGGI has also launched a TVC to support the initiative – ‘Shayad koi pyaar se MAGGI bana raha hai’. The TVC is based on a simple insight that when one makes MAGGI with love, they ensure that they fulfil their responsibility towards the environment by disposing of the empty yellow MAGGI packets in the blue bin meant for dry waste disposal. Through the initiative, Nestlé seeks to harness the power of collective action and raise awareness about the importance of segregating plastic waste at its source.

The initiative comes under the larger MAGGI Desh ke liye 2 Minute umbrella which was launched in 2020 with 3 verticals – Swasthya, Sahayata, Swachhta to bring about change as a commitment to the country.

As a testament to its commitment, Nestlé will commence the installation of blue recyclable bins in six locations for people to participate in the initiative.

Also Read Publicis Worldwide India onboards Sumant Bhattacharya as EVP Strategy

The multi-faceted initiative also involves collaboration with design colleges across India. Students have created front-of-pack designs for the MAGGI single pack, emphasising the importance of disposing of every component, no matter how small, in the blue bin. The opportunity to contribute creative designs was also extended to the people at large through a social media contest. A jury of industry veterans from design and sustainability domains will select winning designs, which will be announced on MAGGI’s social media platforms.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook