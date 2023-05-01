Madverse integrates Dolby.io to enable seamless music mastering for independent artists

The process of audio-mastering is a challenge faced by countless independent musicians today. With artists having to spend an immense amount of time, energy, and money mastering their tracks before releasing them, many of them often derail from their creative process. In a bid to democratize this process and empower independent artists across the globe, Madverse, a digital platform that specializes in music collaboration, distribution, promotion, and more, has announced its integration with Dolby.io Music Mastering API.

As per the company, this integration will allow musicians and artists across boundaries and genres to master by leveraging advanced music mastering functionality available through Dolby.io, including industry-leading API-based audio treatment and limiting technology, and stereo enhancement capabilities.

Through this integration, Madverse can now offer artists the ability to master their songs in in less time all through Dolby.io. Moreover, artists will also be able to reap numerous benefits by utilizing Madverse’s one-stop platform that features an extensive array of tools driven by best-in-class technology.

Commenting on the integration, Rohan Jain, founder and CEO of Madverse, said, “Our integration with the Dolby.io platform will help us take a huge stride forward in our mission to empower independent artists across different genres, backgrounds, and settings. With advanced music mastering functionality powered by Dolby.io now integrated into our one-stop 360-degree platform, this distinctive feature will be a game-changer for our customers as it will provide artists with hassle-free sound engineering solutions that save them both time and money. As a result, they can focus their energy and resources on their creative endeavors.”

Additionally, Madverse serves as a gateway to the enchanting realm of music, transcending linguistic barriers and offering boundless opportunities for appreciation and adoration.

