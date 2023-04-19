Mirae Asset, the international financial services group, has launched a multi-channel integrated marketing campaign on the theme ‘Brokerage Dena Kyun Hai?’. The campaign has been launched on the sidelines of the company completing its first year of its online retail stock broking platform, m.Stock.

The company stated that with this campaign which was conceptualised and implemented in association with Tonic Worldwide, m.Stock intends to bring clarity in the brokerage space and claim ownership of the customer proposition – Zero brokerage for life, across all products.

Through this pan India digital ATL and BTL campaign, the company intends to help audiences understand the various aspects that a customer needs to evaluate before opening a zero brokerage demat and trading account.

The brand aims to leverage Print, Radio, Digital and Social Media in the first leg of this campaign. Additionally, the brand has also done offline branding in commute media like Mumbai-Ahmedabad train, in-flight and Metro trains in Delhi and Mumbai to reach its target audience. Their film released on Youtube is the second leg of this campaign which establishes the various used cases in a user’s life in this space.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Supriya Ghosh, head – Brand Marketing, Mirae Asset Capital Markets adds, “We are eager to ask this relevant question to the investors of India, ‘Brokerage dena kyun hai?’. There’s a strong insight behind this campaign, when we spoke to real customers who invest and trade on a regular basis, we realised that most of them are not even aware of how much brokerage they pay in a month as they never look at it holistically. Our business model helps customers invest and trade across products and segments without paying any brokerage fee and that’s a very important aspect we wanted to drive home. I am confident that this campaign will strike the right chord in the Indian investor market.”

“With ‘Brokerage dena kyun hai?’ we have simply articulated the question that’s always been in the mind of the investors. The idea is to nudge them to investigate every ‘zero brokerage’ claim including that of m.Stock. We want people to question and explore if zero is truly zero. Yes, It’s bold. It’s also exciting,” Josna Joseph, Creative Director, Tonic Worldwide added.

