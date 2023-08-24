Lybrate GoodMD partners with IMA to launch campaign #StopViolenceAgainstDoctors

Lybrate GoodMD, a healthcare platform, has announced its collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for the launch of its campaign #StopViolenceAgainstDoctors. As per the company, the campaign aims to raise awareness and address the issue of violence faced by doctors and healthcare professionals across the country.

Through this partnership, Lybrate GoodMD and IMA strive to create a safer and more respectful environment for doctors to deliver quality healthcare services.

Talking about the campaign, Gagan Arora, SVP, marketing and growth, Lybrate GoodMD, said, “We are proud to partner with IMA for this crucial campaign. Doctors play a vital role in our society, and it is imperative that we stand up against any form of violence or abuse they face. Through the #StopViolenceAgainstDoctors campaign, we aim to bring about a positive change and ensure a safe working environment for healthcare professionals.”

By joining forces, Lybrate GoodMD and IMA will work together to promote the importance of treating doctors with the respect and gratitude they deserve. The #StopViolenceAgainstDoctors campaign will emphasise the need for patients, their families and society as a whole to understand the challenges faced by healthcare professionals and to foster a culture of empathy and support.

“Violence against doctors is a grave concern that needs immediate attention. Our collaboration with Lybrate GoodMD will enable us to reach a wider audience and drive the message home. Together, we can foster a society that values and respects the selfless service rendered by doctors,” Dr Sharad Agarwal, national president, IMA, added.

As part of the campaign, Lybrate GoodMD and IMA will organise awareness drives, educational initiatives, and community engagement activities to spread the message across various channels. The campaign will leverage social media platforms, digital campaigns, and offline events to amplify the voice against violence towards doctors.

