Luxury Ride onboards Himanshu Arya as co-founder and CEO

Luxury Ride has onboarded Himanshu Arya as the co-founder and CEO of the company. As per the company, Arya will be reimagining the pre-owned luxury car ecosystem. His experience will contribute toward building a strong stature in the market.

Talking about the appointment, Sumit Garg, co-founder and MD, Luxury Ride, said, “The pre-owned luxury cars have made a lot of ripples in the automobile industry in recent years. It comes with a potential to offer the ultimate opulence to customers at a reasonable price. Therefore, to create a niche for pre-owned luxury cars, we welcome Himanshu Arya to manoeuvre the dynamic terrain proficiently.”

With the vision to make pre-owned luxury cars accessible, the company aims to provide an end-to-end technology-driven ecosystem for building a strong value chain that is aimed at elevating the experience of the customers.

“With the customers becoming tech savvy riding the digital bandwagon, it becomes imperative for the companies to adapt themselves to the perennially changing market trends. As we at Luxury Ride were already backed by technology, we decided to tailor it and streamline it more efficiently for being a frontier in levelling up the game of the entire pre-owned luxury car industry.” Himanshu Arya, co-founder and CEO, Luxury Ride, added.

