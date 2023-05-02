Luminous Power Technologies, has launched its new campaign #CricketMeinNoPowerCut to illustrate the importance of power back-up with fast charging and heavy-duty inverters.

The campaign has recently been aired on all digital platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and will also be promoted on TV, Print and OTT.

Being the Title Sponsor of the Rajasthan Royals for this season, the first campaign film released as part of the campaign, also features leading players of the team like Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, the company stated.

Speaking on the new campaign Neelima Burra, senior VP and chief strategy, transformation and marketing officer – Luminous Power Technologies said, “Our partnership with Rajasthan Royals and the launch of this new campaign, #CricketMeinNoPowerCut, provides us with opportunities to reach out to millions of cricket fans and create substantial impact on our current and prospective customers.This new campaign is especially for those cricket fans and lovers who want to enjoy the sport uninterrupted”.

As part of this one-month-long campaign, the company is also running multiple contests where fans can participate and get a chance to win exciting gifts. It is also collaborating with multiple influencers, for creating content around #CricketMeinNoPowerCut. Additionally, a few fans will get a chance to feature in the next ad of this campaign, by sharing their advice for the cricketers.

“Who likes power-cuts in Summers! And more so, if it’s during an IPL season! Our idea was sitting in the core of this context. Luminous inverters with its high-capacity inverters not only ensures you don’t have power cuts but also ensures you can run your heavy-duty devices like an AC. So, as we say it, #CricketMeinNoPowerCuts” says Anusha Shetty, Chairperson and Group CEO at the Grey Group.

