Lotus Organics+ releases campaign with brand ambassador Dia Mirza

Organic beauty brand, Lotus Organics + releases a new campaign with their brand ambassador Dia Mirza, for its mineral-based sun care range. Dia will appear in a digital campaign that will run across social media and OTT platforms. The campaign revolves around the Lotus Organics+ Suncare range which comprises three mineral-based sunscreens that are natural, chemical free and enriched with the benefits of 100% certified organic extracts.

The brand film shows Dia Mirza in the outdoors, surrounded by greenery embracing a bright sunny day. Facing the rays of the sun without worry, Dia poses a question: what would you like to apply on your skin while stepping out, minerals or chemicals? The film culminates by showcasing the entire range of Lotus Organics+ suncare range The film ends with Dia promoting the brand’s message to ‘Live Organic’.

Speaking on the new campaign, Nitin Passi, chairman and managing director, Lotus Herbals, says, “Lotus Organics+ is a brand that uses only 100% certified organic actives in its products. Sunscreens are an everyday essential and consumers deserve sunscreens that are organic, clean and efficacious. Our brand ambassador, Dia Mirza, is internationally recognized for advocating the adoption of a sustainable lifestyle and this resonates with our brand messaging.”

Lotus Organics+ is a conscious organic beauty and wellness brand. All its products are vegan, cruelty-free and made without using parabens, sulphates, or artificial colors and come in packaging made of 100% recyclable material, which includes paper boxes, glass bottles, jars and aluminum tubes.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook