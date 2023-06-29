L’Oréal Professionnel launches its latest campaign for iNOA hair color range

Hair tech brand, L’Oréal Professionnel has announced the launch of its new revamped iNOA hair color. As per the company, the no-ammonia hair color was launched in 2009 and has now been reformulated by the brand leveraging the oil delivery system, making it 60% oil-based.

Additionally, the brand has also introduced the My Hair [iD] app that provides an AI powered professional color diagnosis and virtual try on. In order to bring this innovation to life, the brand has launched a 360-degree marketing campaign on digital, social media, outdoor, influencers, premium salons, and multi-city events.

Sharing her thoughts, Mathilde Barthelemy-Vigier, general manager – L’Oréal Professionnel India said, “The launch of the new iNOA is our next big step to establishing our vision of providing science-backed innovations and technological breakthroughs. While we have improved the formula for an improved sensorial experience for the consumers, iNOA is now at the forefront of tech with the launch of an all-new hair color diagnosis and consultation app – My Hair [iD].”

The digital film that has been released on social media explains the features of iNOA alongside talking about the My Hair Id.

Moreover, the online communication was translated to an on-ground series called Look and Learns in 13 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru with an ambition to train 6500 hairdressers on using the My Hair Id.

“INOA is our biggest launch of this year in the professional hair color category, and we will amplify it through a 360-marketing push across all consumer touch points. We are also working with a host of digital publishers including Meta, inMobi, inshorts and mCanvas among others to build awareness around the My Hair [ Id] through rich media innovations and AR powered tech solutions,” Aditi Anand, general manager marketing, L’Oréal Professionnel India said added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook