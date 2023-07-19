L’Oréal Paris has announced the appointment of Kendall Jenner as its brand ambassador.

Speaking on the announcement, Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris global president said, “L’Oréal Paris is honored to announce our partnership with one of the most powerful women in the world. It’s a new high in our mission to empower every woman, everywhere. At any other time, Kendall Jenner might have been as successful as she is now, but her worth and her choices and her image might have been defined or even controlled by others. But nobody defines Kendall Jenner but Kendall Jenner. She is the embodiment of everything Gen-Z stands for, owning her image, proudly growing in her self-worth, and inspiring others to do the same.”

Born in Los Angeles in 1995, Jenner is a fashion model and an entrepreneur. Having started modeling at the age of 13, she had already accomplished so much by the time she was 22, walking for the biggest fashion houses and collaborating with some of the world’s most powerful brands.

“I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, I’m worth it. Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment,” Kendall Jenner added.

Jenner joins L’Oréal Paris to be the lead of the brand’s makeup campaigns starting in September 2023.

