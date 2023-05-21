London Dairy launches new summer campaign #LiveTheIndulgence

London Dairy has recently announced the launch of its summer campaign #LiveTheIndulgence. The campaign encapsulates the fusion of travel and flavors, fulfilling people’s longing for an escape from the scorching heat while igniting their wanderlust to explore new destinations.

The campaign depicts a feeling of euphoria, by having the consumer traverse through places with a mere spoonful of London Dairy ice cream. The three themes are represented via experiential videos which depict Endless Adventure, Tropical Getaway and Winter Wonderland. Each of these moods has been playfully communicated by showcasing the indulgence while relishing London Dairy ice cream and then being brought back into reality, the company added.

Speaking on the campaign, Milind Pingle, CEO of Allana Consumer Products Pvt Ltd said that “London Dairy is not just an ice-cream but an experience that elevates your senses to new heights of indulgence. Crafted with the finest ingredients, every flavour promises you a premium summer delight. The new #LiveTheIndulgence campaign captures the consumer emotions which convey their indulgent experience while having delectable London Dairy premium ice-cream”.

“The aim of the campaign was to portray how London Dairy can transport you to a dreamy world with its fine ingredients. And that’s how the team came up with the idea of showcasing flavours that can take you places. We churned out three visually appealing films with our in-house production team, Schbang Motion Pictures, to showcase how one can live the indulgence this summer. The films were produced with an intention to attract consumers & drive sales and will be leveraged across multiple platforms,” Akshay Gurnani, co-founder, and CEO of Schbang Digital Solutions Pvt Ltd added.

Furthermore, the #LiveTheIndulgence campaign will run nationally across various collaborative mediums, including social media, OTT and other digital platforms.

