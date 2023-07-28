Lodha launches ‘We Stop at Nothing’ campaign

Lodha launches a campaign ‘We Stop at Nothing’ reinforcing Lodha as the creator of the world’s finest developments. The 360-degree campaign aims to solidify Lodha as the creator of projects worldwide which caters to a life of luxury, along with the prestige of owning a home at Lodha. It highlights that its developments are designed to orchestrate a seamless life for its residents. The facilities, offerings, and contemporary architecture elevate the living experience at its developments.

“Lodha is associated with luxury developments around the world owing to its revolutionary design, craftsmanship, hospitality, and exclusive experiences at home. We expand our horizons to present unmatched offerings, coupled with creating eminent developments. The campaign solidifies our objective of delivering only the finest developments while instilling a strong sense of pride for owning a home at Lodha,” Raunika Malhotra, president- marketing, Lodha, said.

The campaign showcases Lodha’s vision and commitment to delivering luxurious and holistic experiences by showcasing the developments, amenities, and services. It reinforces its efforts to create offerings that redefine luxury and the prestige of owning a Lodha home. The film captures the brand’s story through the experiences of its residents in a rendition.

“In keeping with Lodha’s transformation and evolution as a brand, ANC together with Lodha conceptualised a new ‘brand’ film to communicate that Lodha is synonymous with the world’s finest developments. The film, through a powerful narrative and clutter-breaking visual imagery, demonstrates how Lodha stops at nothing to create the finest living experiences often playing multiple roles beyond that of a developer to achieve this,” Ronnie Wadia, senior partner, Alok Nanda & Company (ANC), said.

The campaign goes live across the company’s social media platforms and websites, supported by print and outdoor ads.

