Lodestar UM bags integrated media mandate for Protean eGov Technologies

Lodestar UM, a media agency and a part of the IPG Mediabrands India network, has secured the media mandate for Protean eGov Technologies through a competitive multi-agency pitch. Protean, previously NSDL e-Gov, is a player in digital public infrastructure, RegTech and Open Networks. As per the company, Lodestar UM’s mandate for Protean spans the entire media spectrum across mainline, digital, out of home, and special projects.

With this new partnership, Lodestar UM will bolster Protean eGov Technologies’s brand presence and further propel their vision of creating a digitally inclusive India.

Speaking on the announcement, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM said, “We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with Protean, a company that has been driving positive change through innovative technology solutions for years. Our team is committed to maximising their brand presence and communicating their impactful contributions to the Indian society.”

Since its inception 28 years ago, Protean has pursued the vision of being a builder of population-scale eGovernance technology that improves ease of doing business, promotes financial and social inclusion and ease of living for its citizens. Moreover, the company has played a role in Tax Infrastructure modernisation (PAN Cards, TIN), establishing the Pension Infrastructure, Digital IDs, Data Stack & Account Aggregator, contributing to building new age Open Digital Eco-systems (ODEs) across diverse sectors ranging from digital commerce (ONDC), mobility to healthcare, agriculture, education and skilling.

“We are delighted to join hands with Lodestar UM at a time when we are transforming and embarking on a journey to empower the next billion through new technologies. On our mission of Financial & Social Inclusivity, I am sure this partnership will help our message reach the last-mile, inculcate behaviour change and accelerate adoption of new technology as we continue to build the foundational digital infrastructure for India and the world,” Suresh Sethi, managing director and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.

