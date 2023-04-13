Lodestar retains PhonePe’s integrated media mandate

In a recent development, Lodestar will continue to drive PhonePe’s integrated media strategy for the third consecutive year. As per the company, Lodestar will leverage its experience and expertise to develop media campaigns that will help the fintech company deepen its market penetration and reach new audiences.

It is believed that Lodestar’s mandate for PhonePe spans across mainline, digital, out of home (OOH), and special projects. The account will be led by the agency’s Bengaluru office, the company stated.

Commenting on the partnership, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM said, “We are excited to continue our association with PhonePe and support their growth trajectory. Our team is committed to delivering innovative and effective media campaigns that will help PhonePe consolidate its position as a leader in the fintech space.”

Ramesh Srinivasan, director and head – brand marketing, PhonePe said, “Over the last two years, Lodestar has been a great media partner for us. We aim to leverage the IPG group’s expertise to further our growth ambitions on the marketing side, as we expand our footprint from payments and financial services to shopping, wealth management as well. Looking forward to a successful partnership for both organizations this coming year.”

Speaking about the development, Hema Malik, chief investment officer, Mediabrands India said, “We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with PhonePe and contributing to their growth and success in the fintech industry.”

