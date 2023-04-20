LoanTap unveils Unofin’s new brand identity

LoanTap on Thursday announced the rebranding of Unofin, a healthcare finance company that LoanTap acquired. The acquisition is a strategic move to expand LoanTap’s offerings in the healthcare finance space and provide financing options for healthcare needs.

The new logo of Unofin is designed to represent the new association with LoanTap and to showcase its commitment to becoming the number one player in the healthcare finance industry. The logo features the word ‘uno’, meaning one, and the elevation of ‘uno ’represents the company’s dedication to leveraging LoanTap’s technology to serve more customers. The ‘fin’ in the logo symbolizes a commitment to the finance industry and its compliance with all regulatory guidelines.

The brand colour of LoanTap has been passed on to the new Unofin logo, which represents closeness and trust with its customers. The white space in the logo represents a paper plane going upward, symbolizing growth and upliftment.

Speaking on the acquisition of Unofin, Satyam Kumar, CEO and co-founder, LoanTap, “With the acquisition of Unofin, we aim to provide affordable financing options for healthcare needs and serve more customers. We have kept the main elements of the Unofin logo intact while passing on LoanTap’s brand colour showcasing our shared core values of being fast, flexible, and friendly. The new identity represents our commitment to becoming the number one player in the healthcare finance industry.”

Unofin has served over 12,000 customers with Rs 120 crore of gross loan disbursals and covered 1600 healthcare services across seven cities since its inception in 2018. The acquisition of Unofin is part of LoanTap’s plan to extend its offerings in the healthcare finance space and leverage its technology to broaden its reach and serve more customers.

