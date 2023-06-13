LoanTap announces leadership appointments

LoanTap, a digital lending platform, has recently announced a series of appointments and promotions to bolster the growth of the evolving financial technology company.

The company has appointed Rajeev Das, formerly the chief risk officer (CRO) of LoanTap, as the chief executive officer (CEO) of i-Loan Credit Private Limited. i-Loan Credit Private Limited is an RBI-registered NBFC that focuses on loans for electric two-wheelers and green energy. With a professional career of over two decades at Standard Chartered Bank, Das’s experience includes overseeing various audits, such as RBI audits, BRR audit, TCF audit, peer audit, and group audit of sales operations in India and abroad.

As per the company, Das will drive the company’s vision of green finance and actively promote the adoption of electric two-wheelers as the CEO of i-Loan.

In addition, Ameet Venkeshwar, a finance professional with over 16 years of experience, has been promoted from business head to chief business officer (CBO). He previously worked as the zonal sales head for Maharashtra at IndusInd Bank. As per the company, Venkeshwar will oversee all aspects of LoanTap’s business operations, with a specific focus on Distribution and AfterPay.

Commenting on the appointments, Satyam Kumar, co-founder and CEO said,”We are happy to announce the leadership roles assigned to Ameet Venkeshwar and Rajeev Das as they fully understand the DNA of the organization. Their extensive industry experience and exceptional leadership qualities will further drive our growth and innovation. As LoanTap continues to expand and enhance its services, their expertise will be invaluable in our pursuit of providing accessible financial solutions to our customers.”

The company claims growth by expanding its distribution and AfterPay network across diverse sectors.

