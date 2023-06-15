Livon celebrates pride month with its new digital campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight

In celebration of Pride month, Marico Limited’s hair care brand, Livon has launched a new digital campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight to exemplify the LGBTQIA+ community’s self-expression through their hair and encourages the larger community to also do the same, with pride.

The pride campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight under the brand’s digital IP, Uncut With Livon, has been built in partnership with Team WPP, over the last year, for unfiltered conversations that challenge social conditioning through uninhibited self-expression.

Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said, “We are happy on the launch of our latest campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight in collaboration with the LGBTQIA+ community. Livon has always believed that hairstyling is a form of self-expression and identity and has promoted unfiltered conversations through various past campaigns. This pride month we aim to make a lasting impact by enabling unfiltered conversations with the LGBTQIA+ Community.”

Livon will utilise various tools of communication to engage with its audience. The centrepiece is a digital film that features multiple personalities representing the LGBTQIA+ community, expressing themselves through eloquent poetry with powerful visuals. The message compels viewers to reflect on how hair can be a powerful means of self-expression of one’s identity. The campaign message will be further amplified through the influencer community, the company stated.

Commenting further on the campaign #AllHairIsNotStraight, Paridhi Bhatiya, head – Content Force, Ogilvy said, “Livon’s Pride campaign exudes a celebration of individuality and self-expression. Our hairstyles serve as captivating form of communication, reflecting our innermost emotions and convictions. Through this campaign, we seamlessly intertwine the diverse array of hair types and styles with the essence of the unique and individualistic queer culture, drawing powerful parallels that resonate deeply with Livon’s consumers.”

