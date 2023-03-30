Liqvd Asia’s CCO Anish Varghese resigns, agency further makes leadership changes

Liqvd Asia, digital marketing and advertising agency announced that its chief creative officer Anish Varghese has stepped down from his position at the agency. Prior to this,Varghese was the chief creative officer at Isobar.

Furthermore, the agency announced the appointment of Saptarshi Banik as the new national director – Business and Services, while Sunil Gangras has been promoted from his previous role as joint national creative director to head of creative services.

With over 15 years of experience, Banik has worked with companies including Leo Burnett, McCann, JWT, Ogilvy, and Publicis, across brands such as Sony Sports, Sony YaY, Skoda 2.0 in India, and CEAT Specialty tires in the US and Europe. As per the company, in his new role as National Director – Business and Services, Banik will lead the charge in elevating Liqvd Asia’s digital offerings across the country.

Sunil Gangras, who has been with the agency for more than 4 years as joint national creative director, has been promoted to head of creative services. In his new role, he will be the head of the agency’s creative prowess across locations even beyond India.

Commenting on the structural changes in the agency, Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia, said, “We are thrilled to restructure our leadership team at Liqvd Asia, adding a new national director for Business and Services and promoting Sunil Gangras to a higher position. These changes signify our dedication to delivering high-quality services to our clients and consolidating our position as a leading digital marketing agency of the future where we are not limited by archaic agency structures but by a forward-looking approach in creating service-specific cohorts that deliver results. We are confident that these structural changes will enable us to better serve our clients and achieve even greater success in the future.”

According to the company, the restructuring of the leadership team reflects Liqvd Asia’s commitment to focusing on creating vertical-specific SBUs, attracting and retaining top talent, enhancing its services.

