Lionsgate Play revamps brand identity across South Asian markets

Lionsgate Play, the global entertainment brand that offers specially curated premium content, has unveiled its revamped brand identity across South Asian markets including India, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia. Inspired by the concept of a prism, the platform’s new logo reveals multiple perspectives, conveying the diverse narratives of Lionsgate Play and its multifaceted approach to storytelling.

Sharing his thoughts on the revamped identity, Rohit Jain, president, Lionsgate Play Asia, said, “As a brand, Lionsgate Play not only provides opportunities for a range of voices to be expressed, but it seeks to present characters with complexity and depth. The new identity represents innovation, energy and excitement; the perfect embodiment of all that we aim to achieve for the brand. Through this refreshed identity, our goal is to provide premium content that is consistent, original and bold. We hope our efforts appeal to the viewers and showcase the true essence of what Lionsgate Play is about.”

The prismatic concept allows for a fluid transition in and out of the brand’s new hero colour, teal, maintaining the cinematic appeal and highlighting a bold new endeavour. Aligned with its refreshed identity, Lionsgate Play aims to continue strengthening its connection with the viewers and offering a seamless entertainment experience that they can trust.

Along with its revamped identity, the company will also focus on bringing forth an advanced user interface, enhancing the consumer experience with seamless navigation, faster app loading time and an overall increase in stability promising a polished look and feel when streaming content.

“Lionsgate Play is a global entertainment brand offering premium content at a fair price – we tell stories that embrace unique perspectives and broaden the horizons of our viewers. As Lionsgate Play continues to strengthen its presence across South Asia, our new brand identity will stand testament to present bold, diverse and captivating narratives that resonate with audiences. The brand refresh reflects the brand’s core values – relentlessly brave, innately inclusive, purposely proactive, creatively empowering and authentically engaging. It is multifaceted in its approach to storytelling, and this is where we draw our inspiration, providing audiences with the best viewing experience,” Amit Dhanuka, executive vice president of Lionsgate added.

