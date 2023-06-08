LinkedIn releases report; to launch products and services to help B2B companies

LinkedIn’s ‘The B2B Marketing Benchmark’ finds that more than eight in 10 B2B marketing leaders in India anticipate growth in their marketing budgets over the next year. Furthermore, 87% have expressed their plans to increase the use of generative AI to improve efficiency and create engaging content.

“B2B marketers have expertly navigated economic uncertainty by acquiring greater financial acumen and sharpening their skills to help their CFOs and business leaders recognise the importance of brand building in staying top of mind in a complex macroeconomic environment. Capitalising on this trust, marketers are also increasing their investments in generative AI to become more efficient and inject more creativity in their campaigns,” Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager, LinkedIn, said.

According to 70% of B2B CMOs, brand building has been elevated in importance by the C-suite. Becoming ‘financially fluent’ has been with B2B CMOs they have learnt the language of finance (74%) and strengthened their skills to prove the value of brand marketing to their CEO and CFO (88%). B2B marketers have the support of the business as 50% of CFOs from B2B organisations in India feel optimistic about marketing’s ability to drive revenue in the year ahead.

“It’s great to see B2B leaders continue to show that marketing is a real driver of commercial growth for their companies. This is underpinned by a unique combination of resilience and creativity that their teams display, including embracing new technologies,” Antonia Wade, global chief marketing officer, PWC, said.

One of the top priorities for India’s B2B marketing leaders is to champion creativity in their campaigns to improve mental availability (51%). B2B marketing leaders are confident they have the right creative skills on their team to support brand-building efforts (79%). LinkedIn data shows there has been a 46% increase in creative skills added to the LinkedIn profiles of marketers across the globe in the last year. Creative strategy, innovative thinking, problem-solving, as well as marketing technology and data analytics top the list of the most important skills B2B marketers in India need.

LinkedIn is launching new products and services to help B2B companies bolster brand building, measure effectiveness, and connect with audiences in new ways including AI-generated copy suggestions, CMO scorecards, In-stream video ads, thought leader ads and more.

AI-generated copy suggestions use generative AI to create intro text and headlines for ad creatives by leveraging data from an advertiser’s LinkedIn Page.

LinkedIn is also introducing the CMO Scorecard, a measurement program through its consultancy, B2B Edge, to help B2B marketers benchmark creative impact and media performance against competitors, and demonstrate how current brand advertising investments improve recruiter, marketer and seller efficiency, Customers can tap into In-Stream video ads to scale their campaign reach and connect with professional audiences across LinkedIn’s network of publishers. Thought leader ads allow brands to sponsor their thought leaders’ posts, helping them communicate through a trusted voice to build brand equity.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook