LinkedIn introduces generative AI features, AI-assisted search and Account IQ

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is being welcomed by sellers. According to a report by LinkedIn, 69% of sales professionals globally have already started using AI, however it is 73% in India. Moreover, the sales professionals anticipate an increase in the use of AI in the next six months. To help sellers navigate this new landscape, LinkedIn has included additional AI features into their Sales Navigator, named AI-assisted search and Account IQ.

With these new tools, the company aims to enable sellers to find crucial accounts and prospect details more quickly and easily, to connect with relevant contacts, build stronger relationships, and gain a competitive advantage.

Talking about the new features, Kaustubh Chandra, CMO and SVP – digital sales group, Airtel Business, said, “We incorporated LinkedIn Sales Navigator (LSN) into the DNA of Airtel Business’s Digital Sales Group, which has assisted us in developing a data-driven approach, resulting in higher prospect engagement and deeper relationships with our clients. With the assistance of LSN, the approach has moved from cold outreach to intent-based outreach with measurable KPIs.”

Furthermore, Sales Navigator’s search feature provides advanced AI-assisted search. This not only accelerates outcomes but also provides search suggestions, leading sellers to connections such as previous clients ready to make another transaction.

LinkedIn’s Account IQ feature helps in a thorough understanding of consumer needs. This function makes use of generative AI to compile account data from several sources into a concise overview. In order to position themselves as knowledgeable and strategic consultants, sellers can access data, ranging from public filings to LinkedIn insights on workforce trends and leadership viewpoints.

Additionally, the two new generative AI features for Sales Navigator are offered in North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

With the improved LinkedIn Sales Navigator, the company focuses on providing sellers and marketers with technological boost in order to connect them with and understand their customers.

