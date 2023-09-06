Limca Sportz becomes ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup’s official sports drink; launches Yo-Yo Test challenge

Limca Sportz, the hydration drink from Coca-Cola India’s home-grown brand Limca, becomes the official Sports Drink of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Fully geared to kindle the enthusiasm of cricket lovers, the brand has launched Yo-Yo Test challenge, a test for consumers to track their fitness caliber, further building on Limca Sportz ability to provide hydration. The Yo-Yo test is a comprehensive measure of an individual’s aerobic fitness and endurance, and a key component for athletes aiming to perform their best. Leveraging the steadfast fervor of sports aficionados, Limca Sportz digital first Yo-Yo test version will feature India’s Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra who will kickstart the campaign on social media.

In the latest activation, ‘Yo-Yo test leke Dekhao, World Cup jaane ka Mauka Pao,’ consumers can undertake the challenge by scanning the QR code on Limca Sportz bottle and stand a chance to win tickets to World Cup matches, further building their eagerness and excitement.

Speaking about this collaboration, Karthik Subramanian, director, Marketing – Hydration, coffee and tea category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Limca Sportz is proud to be the Official Sports Drink of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. We’re thrilled to support athletes from around the world with our rehydration drink that has both great taste and functional benefits. The dynamic Yo-Yo test challenge features the incredible Neeraj Chopra, India’s first-ever World Athletics Championships gold medalist. Known worldwide for his tenacious spirit and unwavering commitment, he is an ideal choice to kickstart the fitness test.”

Moreover, Limca Sportz has also partnered with 60+ colleges across the country encouraging youth to unleash their inner fitness enthusiast. The dynamic dashboard will bring together colleges taking the Limca Sportz Yo-Yo Test challenge. The winning teams will get exclusive tickets to watch a World Cup Match. Limca Sportz will enable rehydration during these fitness tests.

The Yo-Yo Test Challenge’ was conceived by WPP Open X. Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign. The Yo-Yo test is the ultimate fitness test for cricket, and a standard that athletes including cricketers adhere to as a fitness metric. Limca Sportz is an advanced hydration product that enables athletes to give their best. The idea was born out of the product’s functionality, linking it to the Yo-Yo test challenge. With Olympian athlete Neeraj Chopra spearheading the campaign, we are partnering with several athletes & fitness advocates to prep both players and fans for the upcoming ICC Men’s World Cup 2023,” Varun Anchan, creative lead, added.

The campaign revolves around the pack and is supported by multimedia communication, an online platform experience and on-ground activations.

