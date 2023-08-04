Lifestyle brand Chumbak unveils its new smartwatch range

Chumbak, a homegrown lifestyle brand, has announced the launch of its smartwatch on Amazon India. As per the company, the watch will be available with a starting range of Rs 2499. The Chumbak smartwatch is launched in four bands and two styles of aluminum watch cases, designed in flora and fauna motifs and colors.

Talking about the launch of the Smartwatch, Shubhra Chadda, co-founder and director, Chumbak, said, “We love to design for our consumer’s evolving lifestyle needs. A smartwatch is synonymous with a woman’s every day, and we wanted to make the accessory more desirable and playful with our fun strap and watch face designs that are vibrant and energetic. We are happy to launch this range on Amazon, making it accessible to millions and we hope the consumer loves it as much as we do.”

Furthermore, the Chumbak smartwatch integrates with smartphones via an app which enables real-time notifications for calls, messages, and other push notifications. With its remote camera control feature, capturing perfect selfies or group photos is now easier than ever.

“We are happy to launch Chumbak’s new smartwatch on Amazon during our ‘Great Freedom Festival’ from August 4 to 8. The new smartwatch by Chumbak is a timepiece that blends design and technology and is a must-have accessory for the modern woman, offering a seamless integration of style and functionality. At Amazon Fashion, we constantly provide our customers with an opportunity to elevate their style and stay connected with cutting-edge technology at great value and convenience,” Saurabh Srivastava, director and head, Amazon Fashion India, added.

