Life Health Foods has unveiled an advertisement for its brand, So Good- the plant-based beverages range. With availability in 75 cities and across all major retail channels including general trade, modern trade, and grocery e-commerce sites, So Good offers a variety of dairy alternatives.

“We understand the needs of today’s health-conscious Indian consumers and strongly believe in providing a great combination of good taste, versatility, and health benefits at an affordable price. The So Good range of plant-based beverages effectively covers these parameters while also providing a well-rounded nutritional kick for lovers of all health drinks,” Rohit Bhagat, business head, Life Health Foods, said.

The video showcases various consumption occasions throughout the day, highlighting its key proposition of ‘versatile user, versatile uses’. The ad leaves a lasting impression with the phrase ‘So Good’ resonating in the minds of both viewers and listeners alike. The rhythmic beats emphasize the product’s usage with the words ‘Sip it, Slurp it, Whisk it.’

Life Health Foods is a global company committed to transforming lives through holistic well-being carrying a vision of ‘changing lives every day through whole-person health.’ With a presence in Australia, New Zealand, China, India, and the United Kingdom, the company strives to create innovative plant-based food options.

