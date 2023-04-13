LG Electronics partners with JioCinema for ongoing IPL season

LG Electronics, a consumer durables brand has announced its partnership with JioCinema, the exclusive digital partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the company, this partnership aims to enhance the Cricket watching experience of millions of Indian consumers.

Jio Cinema, which is streaming the high-octane IPL to all internet network subscribers for free, will now be accessible on LG OLED TVs. This year, IPL will be streamed on JioCinema in 12 different languages across 16 unique feeds including the Insiders feed, Hangout feed, Fantasy feed, and Fanzone feed and users can access this through the JioCinema app on the LG Smart TV.

Users can access JioCinema on the WebOS launcher bar on their LG TV.

“We are delighted to partner with Jio Cinema to bring the best entertainment experience to our customers this IPL season. Our partnership will allow LG OLED TV users to access 4k streaming of the IPL 2023 along with a host of other offerings from JioCinema. We believe that this collaboration will revolutionize home entertainment in India, and it is a significant step towards providing high-quality entertainment to Indian consumers”, said Gireesan T Gopi, business head, Home Entertainment Division, LG Electronics India.

“Our offerings to consumers are all about elevating their live sports consumption experience on digital,” said Hursh Shrivastava, head of Strategy and partnerships, Viacom18 Sports.“The partnership with LG is a step further to one of our core propositions, which is to make the IPL as accessible as possible to fans. Through our association, fans will have a boundary-side view to top-notch action and features, many of which we are bringing to IPL fans for the first time,” he added.

